Menu
Search
Subscribe
General Interest

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

By: Oche Maria Faustina

Date:

Read audio

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, says it has arrested 60 drug suspects and secured 11 convictions in the last three months.

NDLEA Commander in Akwa Ibom, Mrs Obot Bassey, gave the figures in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Uyo.

Bassey said that apart from the 11 convictions secured, several cases were still pending and were undergoing prosecution at different stages in court.

She said that efforts must be prioritised to create awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking on youths and society, especially during this Yuletide.

“As I explained to you, between September and now, we have seizure of over 150kg just within the period under discussion, in terms of drugs and psychotropic substances seized.

“We have arrested over 60 suspects and convicted no fewer than 11. Similarly, over 42 drug suspects were counselled while more than 10 others were rehabilitated.

“We are doing a lot of sensitisation, like yesterday, I was with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) sensitising the Church on the dangers of latest drug in town called fentanyl.

“It is an opioid and is supposed to be used for surgery for the relief of severe pains,” Bassey said.

The official stated that during the period, the command also made a seizure of about 90kg of amphetamine substance, describing it as very deadly and should not be found on the street.

Bassey said that the command was doing everything possible to mop up all the hard drugs and psychotropic substances from the street, to ensure a hitch free Yuletide.

The commander appealed to multinational organisations, philanthropists and all individuals to join hands with the NDLEA, to reduce drug abuse and trafficking to the barest minimum in the state.

“So, I am using this medium to tell the entire Akwa Ibom people to look for all substances that are not supposed to be consumed and keep the NDLEA posted on these substances.

“They must also report any suspected environment or neighbours doing any illicit drug trading or abuse to the agency,” she said.

On her projection for 2023, the NDLEA commander said the command would sweep the state clean of drug trafficking and abuse.

She emphasised continued sensitisation of the public on what drug is, drug abuse and misuse.

Bassey identified one of the major challenges confronting the agency in the state as lack of logistics vehicles to cover the 31 Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom.

According to her, when drug menace is curbed, insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum.

Previous article
Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith
Next article
Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention
Oche Maria Faustinahttps://naija247news.com/
A passionate communicator who believes and sees communication and dialogue as the solution to majority of the world's problems.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

Oche Maria Faustina -
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Oyo Government presents 120 power generators to healthcare centers

Oche Maria Faustina -
Dr Muideen Olatunji, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare...

ADC has no pact with any political party – National Chairman

Oche Maria Faustina -
National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

General Interest 0
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Oyo Government presents 120 power generators to healthcare centers

News 0
Dr Muideen Olatunji, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: