Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Gbajabiamila expresses doubts over conclusion of constitutional amendment as expected

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

Abuja, Dec. 12, 2022

Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday expressed doubt over the conclusion of constitutional amendment before the expiration of ninth assembly in June 2023.

He made this known at the second edition of the Distinguished Parliamentarians Lecture organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The speaker said the national assembly had passed a draft of amendment to the constitution and advanced to the states as required, adding that the process now seemed to have stalled in the state assemblies.

“As it is today, it is doubtful that the current constitutional amendment effort will be concluded before the expiration of this legislative arms,” Gbajabiamila said.

He said despite broad national agreement on the need for reform, the potential for achievements could rise or fall based on differences on expectations of the context, peace and direction of the specific proposal.

The speaker said the conclusion of the amendment was necessary to enable it advance the course of the nation’s democracy and put it together for the good of the country.

Gbajabiamila said one of the effective tools the ninth assembly had adopted was the Public Policy Dialogue, adding that the dialogues were structured engagement between the stakeholders.

This, he said, was designed to build a shared understanding of issues and advance policy recommendation that addressed issues in manner the parties could agree with.

“These dialogues have helped us to advance national security legislation that may otherwise have proved difficult to scale.”

Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, the Director General of NILDS said: “Today’s occasion attests to the robust nature of symbiotic roles of the executive and legislative.

He said this had brought to bear on democratic practices in Africa, where Nigeria had taken the lead.

Suleiman said if the symbiotic relationship between the two arms of government, was strengthened, it would portend a leeway for democracy and impactful good governance to thrive.

This according to him, do not however, preclude the two arms having to occasionally diverge, even seriously on issues that have direct bearing on the lives of constituents.(www.naija247news com)

Previous article
El-rufai sets agenda for 9th assembly
Next article
Tinubu will not fall to planned embarrassment – APC Chieftain
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

Oche Maria Faustina -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

Oche Maria Faustina -
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Oyo Government presents 120 power generators to healthcare centers

Oche Maria Faustina -
Dr Muideen Olatunji, Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare...

About us

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Company

The latest

Production cost: Poultry farmers seek FG’s intervention

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Dec. 12, 2022 Mrs Juliana Ibitoye, the Chairperson, Erikorodo...

NDLEA nabs 60 drug suspects, secures 11 convictions in Akwa Ibom

General Interest 0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom...

Centre urges Nigerians to accept CBN’s monetary policy in good faith

General Interest 0
Nigerians have been urged to see the Central Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Translate »
%d bloggers like this: