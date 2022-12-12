ADC has no pact with any political party – National Chairman

Read audio

National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, addressing newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday

Pact

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed the report that it has opted to work with another political party for the 2023 general elections because it no longer has candidates.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, made this known at a news conference on Monday in Abeokuta.

He described the report as “false in its entirety”, saying that all the party’s candidates were still in the race.

According to him, the purveyors of the reports are only riding on the party’s temporary challenge to hoodwink members and lie to the public that ADC had joined them.

“We have been inundated with calls and reports from some quarters that ADC has opted to work with another political party in the state for the coming election and that the party no longer has candidates.

“This is false in its entirety and we use this medium to state that all our candidates remain as they are. We have no pact or working relationship with any political party.

“We are going to contest the general elections and fix Ogun back. No political party should ride on our temporary challenge to hoodwink our members or lie to the public that ADC has joined them.

“Let me state unequivocally that ADC is united, formidable and prepared to provide the credible alternative to the failing, clueless, inhumane administration in Ogun,” he said.

The national chairman expressed optimism that the party was coming back stronger and that it would win at the appellate court.

Naija247news reports that the Federal High Court in Abeokuta had repudiated the validity of ADC candidates after a motion filed by Labour Party over alleged non-compliance with Electoral Act in the conducts of its primaries.

“We respect the court’s decision and will not query the veracity of those judgments.

“However, it is the considered opinion of our legal representatives that the judgments were drenched in advertent inaccuracies, especially when interrogated with existential contexts, points of law and even recent precedence.

“Consequently, we have filed for redress at the Court of Appeal and we are confident that the orders of the lower courts shall be overturned and all our candidates will be revalidated,” he said.

Nwosu called on party faithful to keep hope alive and continue working assiduously for ADC’s victory at the forthcoming polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

