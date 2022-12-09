Steady routine immunisation reduces child mortality in Katsina – Official

Read audio

Katsina, Dec. 9, 2022 (Naija247news Katsina State Government says the tremendous progress recorded in routine immunisation coverage of the state has led to reduction in child morbidity and mortality.

The State Immunisation Officer, Hajiya Sahura Muhammad, disclosed this in an interview with naija247news on Friday in Katsina.

Naija247news reports that the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) showed that the under-five mortality rate in the state has reduced by 29 per cent, between 2011 and 2021.

Muhammad identified the vaccines administered to this category of children as BCG, OPV HepB, Penta, IPV, PVC, Measles, and Yellow Fever, among others.

According to her, Katsina State has 1,636 health facilities, offering immunisation services across the 34 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The state immunisation officer said the vaccination teams were able to exceed the set target of 90 per cent coverage in some vaccines, with the exception of three antigens.

“The areas we are having problems are Hepatitis B, IPV 2 and Measles 2.

“We recorded less than 80 per cent coverage, unlike other vaccines, where we recorded up to 100 per cent and above,” she said.

According to Muhammad, a child is supposed to start immunisation immediately after delivery, or before reaching two weeks.

“If a child is brought two weeks after delivery, it means that child has missed some level of protection against vaccinated diseases and as such, will be counted among unimmunised children.

“IPV2 was introduced recently; up to now, some mothers and caregivers are not bringing back their children to receive the second dose.

“Measles second dose is given after a child reaches 15 months. The chances of bringing back their children to receive the second dose is low,” she said.

Muhammad attributed the success in immunisation in Katsina State to enhanced collaboration with the district and ward heads, as well as support from the development partners.

“District and ward heads are being given feedback on quarterly basis, to know the performance of their LGAs in terms of immunisation coverage.

“Where we need their support, we usually engage them to support our vaccination teams working in their areas,” he said.

The officer commended WHO, UNICEF, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), and other development partners for their support to immunisation services for both women and children across the state. (Naija247news) (www.naija247news.com)

