PDP urges members on peaceful, non violent campaign in Cross River

Read audio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its members to ensure a peaceful and violence free campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe (PDP-C/River) made the call at the inauguration of campaign committee of the constituency in Ogoja on Thursday.

Whom-Jarigbe said that the poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had provided them materials to campaign with.

“As such, let’s go about our campaign peacefully and in a non violent manner since the APC has made our work easier over their abysmal performance in Cross River,” he said.

The senator, who is seeking a return to the Senate, however, warned the committee members on complacency and encouraged them not to relent in discharging their duties until the desired objectives are met.

“I am positive that our party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election in 2023.”

Similarly, Mr Venatius Ikem, party State Chairman, urged the Committee to take the campaign to every nook and cranny of the senatorial district to sell all the candidates of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

