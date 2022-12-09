INEC begins distribution of PVCs in Bayelsa

Read audio

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Bayelsa State, REC, Mr Emmanuel Hart, said the commission would begin the distribution of PVCs to registrants from Dec. 12 to Jan. 22, 2023.

Hart who made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, said the distribution was meant for new registrants, transfers, replacements and for those who wanted to update and make corrections on their voter cards.

Represented by the Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mr Okop Umobong, Hart stated that the distribution would take place at the INEC Electoral Offices in Bayelsa local government areas.

He added that from Jan. 6, 2023, to 15, the distribution would be devolved at the various Wards and later back to the LGAs Offices from Jan.16, 2023 to 22.

The REC pointed out that the commission’s staff had been trained on procedures that would lead to a smooth, seamless and hitch-free exercise, adding that Help Desk Officers would be positioned at the local offices to assist individuals with challenges.

He noted that the number of registered voters in Bayelsa was 1,250,102 while the number of collected voters’ cards were more than 960,000.

He said the percentage of collection was poor.

The REC urged political parties to sensitize their members and the electorate to the need to collect their voters cards to avoid being disfranchised in the coming elections.

He reminded political parties to submit their Party Agents list in accordance with the timelines on or Dec. 30, 2023 for Presidential and National Assembly Electoins and Jan. 6, 2023 for Governorship and State Assembly Electoins.

“Our deliberations here today will bring you up to speed on the modalities for the collection of PVCs.

“As we concluded the display of the Voter Register for claims and objections as required by law, we received at the state level batches of PVCs produced for all registrants which include new registrants, transfers, replacements and updates/corrections.

“The PVCs have been sorted and counted by our Local Government Area staff and will be taken to the various INEC Electoral Offices in readiness for collection by the owners.

He said the Commission had fixed Dec. 12 to Jan. 22, 2023 for the collection of PVCs. The collection will be at the INEC Electoral Offices in the LGAs.

“However, we shall devolve to the Registration Areas (Wards) from Jan. 6, to 15, 2023. We shall revert to the LGA Offices from Jan 16 – 22, 2023.

“The collection will be every day from 9:00 a.m to 3.00 p.m. including Saturdays and Sundays.

“The commission’s staff have been briefed and trained on the procedures for the exercise to ensure it is seamless and hitch-free.

“Help Desk officers will be in each of the eight LGA Offices to assist individuals with challenges.

“We also have contact phone numbers for each Electoral Office for enquiries about the collection and request for assistance,” he stated.

