FBNQuest Asset Management wins Best Asset Manager for Five Consecutive Years at the EMEA Finance Africa Banking Awards

FBNQuest Asset Management one of Nigeria’s leading investment managers and a subsidiary of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, a subsidiary of the FBN Holdings Group, has been adjudged the best asset manager in Nigeria at the 2022 Africa Banking awards organised by EMEA Finance, a leading source of information for the financial industry in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

The award marks the fifth consecutive win for FBNQuest Asset Management in the best asset manager category.

The fifteenth edition of the Africa Banking awards is an annual recognition of the best commercial banks, investment banks, brokers and asset managers in the EMEA region.

Award categories include the institutions behind specific financial service categories and overall best institutions in select countries as well as the broader African continent.

The recognition is a testament to the Asset Management business solid track record of consistent performance across different investment strategies focused on income generation and capital growth.

In making the announcement, EMEA Finance noted that notwithstanding the challenges faced in the year 2022, the winners continue to support the communities they serve, while returning profits for shareholders.

Commenting on the award Ike Onyia, Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, said “we are thrilled to receive this award from EMEA Finance.

We consider this as a recognition of our efforts to deliver continuously superior value to our clients despite the challenging environment that financial services firms have navigated over the last two years.

This only strengthens our resolve to provide more diverse range of investment solutions that straddle different asset classes to our clients.”

According to EMEA Finance, editorial coverage of the awards will appear in the February-March 2023 edition of the publication and will highlight the milestones reached by winners as well as their outstanding commitment to clients.

