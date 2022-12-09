CSOs urge Buhari to assent mental health Bill

Read audio

A Civil Society Group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Mental Health Bill 2021 on or before Feb. 26, 2023.

Naija247news reports that the Bill was transmitted to Buhari on Nov. 28 by the former Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Ojo Amos.

The president now has 90 days to asset to the bill.

Prof. Taiwo Obindo, President, Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, who spoke on behalf of the CSOs, made the call in Abuja on Friday.

He said the bill had languished in Nigeria’s legislative chambers for almost two decades, with failed attempts at overhaul in 2003 and 2013.

“In 2019, mental health legislation was again advanced with the Senate passing it for second reading in Nov. of that year and holding public hearings in 2020,“ he said.

He said the harmonisation of the bill was concluded by the two legislative houses in June 2021.

Obindo said that mental health practitioners had waited for the bill to be finalised and transmitted to the president.

“This legislation is a breakthrough as the country has never passed such a law since her Independence.

“We thank the National Assembly for transmitting this Bill to the Presidency and we appreciate the legislators involved in making this happen,“he said.

He said the proposed legislation would help replace the regional lunacy Act of 1958, which practitioners have condemned as outdated and inhumane.

The president said it was an improvement on the old law as it gives those receiving treatments the right to participate in formulating their medical plans.

He said CSOs and associations working in mental health, neurological, and substance use areas, have come together to promote the passage of the bill.

