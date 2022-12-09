2023: INEC tasks Oyo residents on peaceful elections

Read audio

Ibadan, Dec. 8, 2022 (Naija247news) Dr Adeniran Tella, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Oyo State, has called on the electorate to ensure peaceful elections in 2023.

Tella said this at the annual Christmas Carol programme organised by INEC, Oyo State, on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (Naija247news) reports that the carol programme had the theme: “Prince of Peace in a Peaceful 2023 General Elections.”

Tella who described the theme of the carol as apt assured the residents of the preparedness of INEC to successful polls in 2023.

He urged the residents to join hands with the commission to deliver a good electioneering process that would be acceptable by all citizens and the international communities.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that we deliver credible, free, fair, inclusive and acceptable elections.

“The commission is working with relevant security agencies to address the incessant arson on the commission’s facilities.

“We still need more spiritual collaborations from both Christian and Muslims to advise and support us in line with the policy of the commission on peaceful conduct,’’ he said.

In his sermon, Dr Sola Kolade, the Senior Pastor, Vine Branch Church, Ibadan, said that the thoughts of God for Nigeria concerning 2023 general elections were those of peace.

Kolade, who was represented by Pastor Kola Ogunfolu, said that God had commanded every citizen in the scripture to follow peace with all men, irrespective of religious beliefs.

“Nigerians must make conscious efforts to see that peace reigns in the land, we must seek peace and see ourselves as one, irrespective of race or religion, if we want things to change for better in Nigeria,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the carol programme featured drama ministrations, carol songs ministrations from INEC choir, the Nigerian Correctional Services choir and other government agencies. (Naija247news) (www.naija247news.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

