2023: Hope, Summon for female candidates in Borno

Maiduguri, Dec. 9, 2022 (Naija247news.com) Some female candidates vying various elective positions in Borno have expressed optimism of sweeping poll in the 2023 general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (Naija247news) reports that eight political parties have fielded 16 female candidates to contest gubernatorial, national and state assembly elections in the state.

They include African Democratic Party (ADP), Action Democratic Party (ADC), Accord Party (AD), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others include the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Alliance Party Movement (APM) and Action People’s Party (APP).

The candidates who spoke on the sidelines of a meeting organised by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), in Maiduguri, said they were optimistic of winning the election in spite of social, economic and cultural challenges.

Fatima Abubakar, a gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the ADP, said she joined the race to address the plight of youth and women in state.

Abubakar, who is the only female among the 13 governorship candidates jostling for the seat in the state, said the desire to change the sordid narratives of womenfolk encouraged her to contest the election.

The governorship hopeful commended her husband and other family members for their support, adding, however, lack of campaign fund has been a major obstacle to her political ambition.

“The full support of my husband and parents keep me going,” Abubakar said.

Zam-Zam Abbas, a deputy governorship candidate of the ADC, said she has been contesting election since 2007, adding, “I will not relent.

“Women need to sustain participation in politics no matter the outcome, one day we shall make it. We need confidence and perseverance to make it”.

A candidate for Borno Central Senatorial seat under the ADC, Ramatu Sheriff said she joined the race to make a difference.

“Some are criticising my candidature being a married woman but I will not be discourage.

“I got support from my brothers, parent and husband who is coaching me on how to face crowds and address them confidently during campaign,” Sheriff said.

Commenting, Maryam Tijani, a senatorial candidate under the platform of AD, said she contested for the House of Representatives election in 2019.

Tijani said she joined the Borno Central Senatorial election to prove her perseverance and resilience.

Similarly; Aisha Adamu, contesting for Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency election under the SDP, said she defeated four men to clinched the party’s ticket.

“My ticket is a popular one. Many people know me as a humanitarian worker, they donated posters for my campaign.

“I have already campaign in Damboa and the outing is successful, however, some miscreants attacked me.

“I will attract more women votes in the constituency,” she said.

On her part, Aisha Nyako, a candidate for Maiduguri State Constituency under the platform of YPP, promised to provide quality representation to the people, if elected.

Nyako said she would work with colleagues of like minds in the legislature to sponsore a bill to address unemployment and menace of street children in the state.

NAN reports that the forum was attended by Hajiya Tanko Dada, APD candidate for Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge Federal Constituency, Hauwa Abubakar, ADC candidate for Jere Federal Constituency and Zainab Ali, Maiduguri State Constituency candidate of the APM.

Others were APP’s Aisha Abdukadir contesting for Marte State Constituency; Falmata Saidu, Rukaiya Abdullahi and Bintu Kyari vying for Gulumba/Woloji, Dikwa and Mobbar State Constituency election under the ADP, respectively.

While Zainab Gimba of the APC was seeking re-election for Bama/Ngala/Kala-Balge Federal Constituency. (Naija247news)(www.naija247news.com)

