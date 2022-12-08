Our government will deal decisively with insecurity – Frank Nweke

Read audio

Frank Nweke Jr, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, has vowed to deal decisively with all forms of insecurity in Enugu State if elected into power in 2023.

Nweke made this known on Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting in Igbo-Etiti council area of Enugu State.

The APGA standard bearer, who has been campaigning to restore Enugu to “a place where every life is secure and treated with respect and dignity”, regretted the menace of insecurity that is ravaging some parts of Enugu State.

Nweke said his government will work closely with traditional rulers and the local authorities to ensure they are properly trained and equipped to intervene at a certain level, and also provide the intelligence needed by statutory security agencies.

“Our goal is to ensure that farmers can return to their farms without fear so they can improve food security.” he said.

He further stated that Enugu State would get its due share from the Federal Government when he finally becomes their governor.

The APGA governorship candidate said he would compel Abuja to rehabilitate the 9th Mile to Obollo Afor federal road that runs across Igbo-Etiti connecting various communities and leading out of the State.

Nweke noted that the road had remained in bad shape for over 24 years.

“The maintenance of these roads may be the responsibility of the Federal Government but it is our people who use them.

“It is the responsibility of the State government to ensure adequate liaison with the Federal Government and ensure the road is done.

“When I was the Federal Minister of Specials duties in 2003, I ensured that Enugu State got the approval of N1 billion for roads in Enugu. As a governor, I will deploy my convening powers to ensure we get what is due to us,” Nweke said.

He stressed that his plan is to ensure the accelerated rehabilitation of the roads and develop the 9th Mile Corner into a transport and logistics hub with an ancillary hub at Obollo Afor.

This, he said, would facilitate the movement of goods and persons, thereby opening up further commercial activities and investments in the region.

