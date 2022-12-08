LP inaugurates 750-man campaign committee in Anambra

Read audio

The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday inaugurated a 750-man Presidential Committee to drive the Peter Obi/Yusuf Datti presidential Campaign in Anambra.

Chief Joemartins Uzodike, former Commissioner for Information in the state, is to serve as the Director-General, with Prof. Stella Okunna, Azuka Enemuo and about 15 ex-commissioners named as members.

Performing the inauguration in Awka, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, South-East Zonal Co-ordinator of the Obi-Datti presidential Campaign Committee, charged members of the committee to ensure that Peter Obi wins with wide margin in the state.

Okeke-Ogene, who doubles as the vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, said Nigerians from diverse socio-political standing are supporting Obi-Datti presidential bid.

“Ohaneze Ndigbo has formerly endorsed the Obi-Datti presidential project for 2023 election, and other sister socio-cultural organisations like Afanifere are leading the campaign,” he said.

He said the support being enjoyed by Obi is not an Igbo affair, but due to quality of the candidate presented by LP.

Okeke-Ogene said, apart from socio-cultural organizations, professional bodies, students, youths and women groups are massively supporting the Obi-Datti presidential bid.

He advised members of the committee to ensure they work day and night to deliver Obi-Datti, saying their assignment is a call for service.

“When people say that we in Ohaneze Ndigbo are not supporting Obi-Datti , I laugh because they don’t understand what is going on.

“Our sister organization, Afanifere, is leading the campaign in support of Peter Obi and Ohaneze cannot look elsewhere in that regard.

“Peter Obi’s presidential bid is not an Igbo affair, because his records stand him out as the best man to fix the nation when compared with others,” he said.

Uzodike who thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him said members would put in their best to deliver Obi and other candidates of LP in Anambra.

“Our assignment cuts across the presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly candidates and we are willing and ready to put in our best to ensure we succeed.

“It is our hope that everyone here would have his or her eyes on the ball and try as much as possible to convert souls for Mr Peter Obi and other LP candidates,” he said.

He also said the event was an opportunity to thank Nigerians for their support to the Obi-Datti project so far.

“There is this popular saying that a prophet has no honour in his place, but Peter Obi has countered that idiom because many people, especially in Anambra, the South-East and beyond, love Peter Obi,” he said.

Uzodike said the campaign inauguration would further boost the door-to-door, markets-to-market campaign strategy of the LP.

“The door-to-door and market campaign are works in progress because our support groups are doing their best,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

