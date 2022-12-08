INEC secretary pledges team work by staff members for success of 2023 polls

Read audio

The Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, has assured Nigerians that the members of staff of the Commission would work as a team for the success of 2023 general election.

Oriaran-Anthony made the pledge on Wednesday in Abuja in her acceptance remark during her swearing-in on her re-appointment as secretary to the commission.

She said that the staff members would work to ensure that the technologies to be deployed for the elections are successful for other nations to emulate.

“I wish to state that the commission is focused to deliver an election that is driven by technology, Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

‘I want to state that the staff of this commission shall be galvanized to work in support of this commission’s policies.

“To ensure that not only do we succeed in the application of these technology innovations, but to exile in them so that other Election Management Bodies (EMBs) can come and learn from us.”

She expressed her appreciation to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and all the National Commissioners on her reappointment for another tenure of four years, the first of its kind in the history of INEC.

Oriaran-Anthony pledged to emulate past secretaries of the commission who made lasting contributions to INEC vision and mission of giving Nigerians a fair, free, credible and inclusive election that meets their aspirations.

She promised to follow Yakubu’s strong training, while working as a team with other INEC staff in order to collectively build a legacy.

“In order to meet the mandate and expectations of Nigerians, we will need to muster the human, institutional and intellectual resources, and organize them properly.

“To this I commit myself with the support of the Commission members and the directors.

“I will do my part in meeting the administrative goals of the commission and the imperatives of a dignified commission with improved working environment that will translate to a cordial working relationship between management and staff.

“We achieved this during my first tenure and we will build on our successes and do more.

“We will maintain our proud heritage and values, while vigorously holding them to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity will be a prime goal of my second tenure.

“The aim of administrative reform is not to penalize but to reward, so that talents and skills, experience and dedication may be fully mobilized and properly utilized.

“Hard work and excellence to boost morale will be rewarded. We will make everyone accountable for his/her own action or inaction, and pushing for greater gender balance, in particular at senior levels:

“These will be my guide, as I rally the administration of the commission with directives from the Hon chairman and commission members for our very best performance in serving the organization.”

Oriaran-Anthony called for support from all INEC members of staff for her success to deliver on its mandate and promises.

The acting Chairman of INEC and National Commissioner, Mohamed Haruna, in his brief remarks, congratulated Oriaran-Anthony for her reappointment.

“Congratulations for making history as first secretary of the commission to have a second tenure,” Haruna said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

