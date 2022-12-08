I have never intended defection, says Niger APC lawmaker

Read audio

Sen. Sani Musa (APC Niger East) says he has never intended defection to any political party in spite of misinformation in some quarters.

He stated in a statement issued in Minna on Thursday that media reports claiming that he had defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were mischievous.

Signed by Alhaji Nma Kolo, a member of Advisory council of Sen. Sani Musa Campaign Organisation, the statement urged the public to disregard the reports.

“Sen. Sani Musa is still a committed, bonafide and responsible member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), working day and night to ensure the success of the party’s candidates in 2023,” the statement said.

He berated the authors of the story for their failure to ascertain the true identity of the person alleged to have defected.

“Musa, a serving senator representing Niger East will have nothing to do with defection.

“APC in Niger is intact with our candidates working together to win the forth coming general elections without stress,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The statement also described Musa as a progressives politician who would never bridge the constitutional right of any adult to join any political association of his choice.

He called on supporters to ignore fake news created by desperate politicians who would have nothing to offer the public.

