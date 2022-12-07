Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Appoints Mr Zakari Mohammed Sada as Non-Executive Director

Read audio

The Board of Directors of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zakari Mohammed Sada as a Non-Executive Director of the company with effect from 16 November, 2022.

Mr. Zakari holds a Bachelors of Science (B.Sc. Hons) Degree with 1%t Class Honours from the prestigious Anmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

He began his career in the public service as an Accountant with the Kaduna State Health Management Board.

He later ventured into auditing & consulting and then into banking. His banking career spanned 17 years at Habib Nigeria Bank Limited where he occupied several Senior Management positions and later rose to the position of Executive Director acquiring experience in financial and business advisory services.

Mr. Zakari is the former Managing Director/CEO of Penman Pensions Limited and a former Commissioner, North West Zone, Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

He is currently the Practice Chairman, Sada, Idris & Co. (Chartered Accountants).

His background comprises of accounting, credit analysis and control, banking operations, administration, corporate planning, strategy and regulatory experience.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fellow Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA), Fellow Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI), and Fellow Chartered Institute of Pensions of Nigeria.

Mr. Zakari is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston, where he attended the Management Development program.

The Board is optimistic that the company will benefit immensely from Mr. Zada’s wealth of experience in diverse areas including Corporate Planning and Strategy, Administration, Financial and Regulatory Advisory.

