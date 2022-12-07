Pastor Oritsejafor’s Marriage Break Up

Read audio

He reportedly married her after his first wife died. News then was that she slipped and fell in a bath tub. This woman, was a chorister in the church, they said, and conveniently filled in space of next wife not long after burial of first wife. There were rumours and allegations back then but nothing was ever proven.

Therefore, her allegations of threat to life aren’t really surprising…however unfounded or otherwise they may be. Read Pls 👇

“After 25 years of marriage the great pentecostal pastor Ayo Oritsejafor and his wife Helen finally part ways caused by a protracted and bitter misunderstanding. Mama Helen in a WhatsApp message earlier in the year accused the estranged husband of wanting her dead. She’s rumoured to be in a sizzling romance with a man for ten years.

She’s moved out of the matrimonial home and relocated to Britain with the kids and Ayo have moved back to the house after abandoning it for almost a year.

Culled from Ufuoma Bernard

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

