Lagos deputy governor tasks religious groups on peaceful co-existence

Read audio

Lagos State deputy -governor,Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has called on religious groups in the state to promote peaceful co-existence before and beyond the 2023 elections.

Hamzat made the call during a programme to mark the 25th anniversary of Ifako-Ijaiye Muslim Community (IIMC).

Naija247news reports that a fund raiser for an Islamic Centre in Iju-Ishaga was also embedded in the programme.

Represented by Mr Usman Hamzat,Chairman Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Chairman, the deputy governor said peaceful coexistence of all religious groups was key to successful conduct of the general elections.

“This community is a peaceful place and we want more of that peaceful co-existence of religious groups in the local government and the state, as that is important for successful elections next year.

“Residents must participate in politics actively and positively to fast track growth and development.

“We must live together in peace and do the right things as dictated by the Bible and Quran.

“The country will be a peaceful place if we are not deviating from the teachings of the two Holy Books,” he said.

Hamzat urged Muslim faithful to strive to instill

moral values in their children so that they would be useful to themselves and the country in the future.

He appealed to the residents of the state to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and participate in the general elections.

Hamzat also urged residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for delivery of more dividends of democracy .

Alhaji Lateef Sunmonu, President IIMC,in his remarks ,said the Islamic centre was initiated 20 years ago and that the project was yet to be actualised owing to paucity of funds.

Sunmonu said that his predecessors did a lot to ensure that the centre was completed during their tenures, but it was not achieved.

“This is another call to all Muslim faithful to do their best to achieve the completion of this project within the shortest time possible in Ifako-Ijaye.

“This can be done through donation of cash or building materials towards the completion of the project ” he said.

The IIMC president said that the council chairman had been made Patron of IIMC based on his tremendous support to the community.

“The decision was unanimously taken at the general meeting and ratified by the Executive Council of the Muslim Community.

“The chairman has made the Muslim community proud by his administration’s landmark achievements and numerous development initiatives within his shortest period in office.

“Some of the good things he has done is approval of monthly imp-rests for both the Muslim community and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the local government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

