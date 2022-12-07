Coronation Merchant Bank named Nigeria’s Investment Bank of the Year 2022

Read audio

In yet another demonstration of the it’s rising profile, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank has been named the “Best Investment Bank of the Year” at the BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI); winning the award for the third time in four years.

Reflecting on the award, Banjo Adegbohungbe, MD/ CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank remarked, “We are honored to be recognized as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria for the third time.

This reflects the confidence reposed in us by our customers and we are encouraged to be even more relentless in providing solutions that always put them ahead.

Since the inception of our Investment Banking franchise in 2016, we have completed transactions totaling US$7 billion in combined deal value, creating sustainable value across various sectors of the Nigerian economy and we are determined to do even more.”

