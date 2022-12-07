Buying Interest in NESTLE, GEREGU, and Others, Lifts Market Capitalization by ₦33 Billion

Read audio

The Nigerian equity market closed transaction for today in the northward trajectory, stretching the market positive sentiment to four successive trading days, as market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) increased by +0.12%.

The market YTD returns stood +13.37%. The market index (All-Share Index) added 59.80 basis points, representing an increase of +0.12% to close at 48,426.49.

The Market Capitalization also gained ₦32.58 bn, representing a rise of +0.12% to close at ₦26,376.61 trillion from ₦26,344.03 the previous day.

However, market activities declined, as the Total Volume and Total Value traded for the day were down by -20.82%, and -6.02% respectively.

Approximately 146.21 million units valued at ₦3,356.68 million were transacted in 2,810 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 40.56% of the total volume of trades, followed by GEREGU (9.77%), ZENITHBANK (8.56%), STERLNBANK (4.81%), and UBA (4.73%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart, while GEREGU was also the most traded stock in value terms, with 45.72% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

THOMASWY topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 10.00 percent, trailed by JAPAUGOLD (7.41%), HONYFLOUR (6.14%), MAYBAKER (5.26%), NB (4.62%), and seven (7) others.

Seventeen (17) stocks depreciated, and SCOA was the top losers, with a price depreciation of -9.38% to close at ₦0.87, as UNITYBNK (- 7.02%), CORNERST (-6.25%), COURTVILLE (-6.00%), FLOURMILL (-1.78%), and OANDO (-0.51%) also dipped in price.

In that regard, the market breadth closed negative, recording 12 gainers and 17 losers.

Furthermore, the market sector performance closed negative, with three out of the five major market sectors down, led by the Insurance sector (-0.55%), followed by the Banking sector (-0.17%), and the Oil & Gas sector (-0.08).

The Consumer goods sector rose by +0.90%, while the Industrial sector closed unchanged.

