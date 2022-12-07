APC set to counter falsehood against Tinubu

Read audio

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Canada Chapter, has declared its readiness to counter false claims directed at the party and its presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party revealed this in a statement by the chapter’s Chairman, Mr Omololu Apata, on Tuesday in Akure.

Omololu explained that, apart from contributing financially and materially to the party, the APC, Canada chapter, would confront issues of maligning the character of APC’s presidential candidate.

“There’s so much at stake in the forthcoming elections. It is not surprising therefore that in desperation, some people have turned social media to the harbinger of slander and blackmail.

“A committee will be set up to counter any lies or misinformation toward our principal candidate with facts that will invalidate their tissue of lies,” he said.

He said that the party would harness roles that technology would play in ensuring victory for the APC candidate.

“We know our candidate is very keen on the use of technology as a vehicle for economic and social transformation of society.

“We are very hopeful that he will be able to join us for this very important presentation,” he stated.

Omololu lauded the party’s members in Canada for their dedication and steadfastness over the years.

According to him, it is time to come together to support the party and its presidential candidate who has what it takes to take Nigeria to where it truly belongs in the comity of nations.

“Luckily, our chapter can boast of diverse but dedicated members who are also very resourceful.

“After the 2023 elections and with our principal as the president, APC Canada hopes to play a significant role in deepening the existing bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

“Canada is a world powerhouse economically. It is a country to which nature has been so kind and generous.

“Canadians have also utilized those natural resources to an enviable global success,” he stated.

Omololu said that there were a lot that both countries could share in critical economic areas such as agriculture, extractive resources, engineering and technology.

