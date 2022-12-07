Agriculture: China approves N2.8bn project to Nigeria

Read audio

The Chinese Government on Tuesday delivered a China-aid Nigeria Agricultural Demonstration Center project to the Nigeria Government worth RMB 44,100,000 equivalent to 2.8 billion naira as contribution to the further development of the country’s agricultural sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was donated by the Ministry of Commerce China and handed over to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nigeria.

Mr Cui Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria who handed over the project said that the demonstration center is one that will not only provide opportunities to farmers, government officials but also deepen and broaden the two countries’ relationship.

“The Chinese government is handing over this project to support Nigeria to develop a more modernized agricultural sector because our people believe that a technology driven agriculture industry really means a lot.

“Nigeria has great potential for agricultural development and there is a need for machines, technology among others to achieve it.

“We believe in this country and the project is very important not only for Nigeria but for the whole African continent,”He said.

Cui added that Nigerians security, electricity, agriculture and food security among others

are some of the important sectors that he is interested in their development.

“My biggest interest here in Nigeria is first security, we are working with Nigerian military sectors and law enforcement and we try to see the ways we can to improve the current situation.

“We’ve also done a lot in electricity and now we are moving to the agricultural sector.

“Last July I presented my strategy, called the Nigeria-China 5g GDP strategy and today I am proud to share with you the 5g; political and economic cooperation, military and security collaboration, international affairs coordination and people to people communication.

“We have achieved a lot in the infrastructure, ICT, industry, investment and import export from the Ogun State and Lagos foreign trade zone and Edo state we have a lot of industrial park and first trade zone there.

“After my visit to those States, I found out that we are blooming and boosting this industry in Nigeria, we have delivered a tangible result to the people of Nigeria and also deepened and broadened the cooperation between the two countries,”Cui said.

The ambassador further added that China has accomplished the first step of its centenary goal last year which is the eradication of extreme poverty and building a moderately prosperous society and look forward support Nigeria in ending theirs.

“We have lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty in China and in Nigeria there are 200 million with 100 million living below the poverty line.

“This is my great concern and efforts that makes me try to do things for Nigeria and the most important thing now is agriculture.

“So I’m confident that Nigeria-China can build a strong, prosperous country in the coming 20 years and this is not only about lip service neither is it about slogans as long as two great nations work together from the agriculture sectors to industry,”he said.

Hon. Mustapha Shehuri, Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development represented by Engr. Udo Daniels, Director of Rural Development in his remarks while commending the Chinese government for their support noted that China and Nigeria share a long standing friendship.

“In this hard times it is rare to recieve this huge donation and I want to appreciate our friendship with China which has led to the witnessing of rapid and remarkable achievement among the two countries in the areas of bilateral cooperation.

“Nigeria is noted to be a large and leading agricultural economy therefore it has a pressing need for agricultural technology and development Centers.

“This project has provided and transfer advance technology to Nigeria.

“It is important to note that the Center will be fully integrated with local agricultural production to enable agricultural technicians adopt faster,”Daniel said.

Prince Clement Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning represented by Mrs Fatima Sheji Chief Planning officer International Cooperation Department on behalf of the Nigeria government expressed immense gratitude for the laudable project.

She said that the project is coming at a time when the present administration is working to improve Nigeria’s capacity on agriculture to meet with international standards.

“The skills acquired at the center will also aid local farmers in maintaining modern agricultural production technology that will be sustainable over the years.

“The centre also touches on the aspect of agricultural value chain and it addresses food insecurity increases foreign earnings through export mechanization, quality of seedlings and use of technology to information and research.

“It will also help to curb exports rejection of Nigeria agricultural products in foreign markets.

“Established for the training of youth and women on agriculture possessing and multiplication of roots and tuba crop the Center will definitely boost the agricultural sector in Nigeria and pave way for self employment and infrastructure Development.

“I want to draw your attention to the fact that the current administration in Nigeria is putting in place a lot of measures to put the Nigerian economy on the path of sustainable development, most importantly, agriculture.

“I want to assure China of Nigeria is completely deepening and broadening the Cooperation Framework.

“We thank Bwari area council, the host community who have been been available to see the success of this center.

“I want to also thank the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, for the commitment towards seeing that this center becomes a reality and hope that with their interest and dedication, the center will be sustained over the years to make Nigeria great in the areas of agriculture,”Sheji said.

NAN reports that the project is located at CGCOC Agricultural High-Tech Abuja Industrial Park in Bwari District Abuja includes agricultural technology training center, Agricultural Technology Research and Service Center,

An Agro-Input and Machinery Exhibition, Small Scale Agro-Processing Technology Exhibition Center, Power Centre, Photovoltaic Pump Water-saving Irrigation System, Farmland Demonstration Area around the dam as well as access road.

The project covers an area of 31.38 hectares with a total of 3, 551 square meters for each building and about 20,000 square meters for the accessory road of the Park and the supporting construction works at elevated area on both sides of the dam.(Naija247news]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

