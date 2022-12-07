Abia needs vibrant, prepared leader – APP Guber candidate

Read audio

Chief Mascot Kalu, the governorship candidate, Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia, says the state needs a young, vibrant and prepared leader like him to take over leadership in 2023.

Kalu, a former Chief of Staff in the state, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over the state of affairs in Abia.

According to him, there are not many young viable voices in their 30s, 40s and early 50s, an age right for anyone wishing to become the governor of Abia.

He said: “I am not having that feeling that we have the right people with the right training to propel the state of affairs, given the situation we have found ourselves in Abia.

“We are so behind, so backward, so we need a very strong and prepared leader to lead the state and that is what I represent.”

The APP governorship candidate said he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he was not well treated in spite his contributions to building the party.

Naija247news reports that Mascot is the younger brother of Sen. Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip and former governor of the state.

