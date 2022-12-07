460 golfers storm Jos for Governor’s Cup

Read audio

No fewer than 460 golfers across the country have converged on Jos, the Plateau capital, for the 2022 edition of the Governor’s Cup.

Rev. Fr. Blaise Agwom, Captain of Lamingo Golf Club, venue of the tournament, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Jos.

He explained that the participants, comprising professionals and amateurs, were drawn from all parts of Nigeria and beyond.

Agwom said the tournament, an annual event, was sponsored by Gov. Simon Lalong of the state.

”As you all know, the Governor’s Cup is an annual event that began since 2016, where golfers from all parts of the country and beyond, come to participate.

”As we speak, 460 golfers are participating; we have some players from Ghana and even the U.S.

”This competition is to enable golfers to exercise, connect with each other and win prizes,” he said.

The captain, who thanked Lalong for sponsoring the tournament, promised to sustain it even after the governor is out of office.

”Golf has been on the Plateau for long and it is true that the coming of Gov. Lalong has boosted the game, but we have mechanisms on ground to ensure this competition holds regularly

”Afferall, with the support of the governor, Plateau has become a leading destination for golf and we will ensure this stands,” he said.

Agwom said that the tournament, which commenced on Monday, would end on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Secretary of the club, Jonathan Mawuyau, said that tournament would further showcase the peaceful nature of the state to the outside world, adding that it would attract visitors.

Mawuyau, who said that there were huge health benefits with playing golf, called on the residents of the state to develop interest in the game.

He dismissed insinuations that the game was solely for the rich in the society, insisting that Nigerians from all walks of life could play it.

