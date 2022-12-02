Vote committed leaders to usher Nigeria to next level – Sanwo-Olu

Read audio

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, says Nigerians should ensure they vote in committed leaders that will take the country to the next level.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice at a special prayer session toward a hitch-free 2023 General Elections for Lagos state and Nigeria at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos-Island on Thursday.

Naija247news reports that the prayer session was organized by the Lagos state Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas.

The governor, represented by his deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the nation needed a bold leader, ready to take right decisions for the good of the country.

He noted that the only candidate that met the criteria is the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

He said: “Based on antecedents and experience, Tinubu has what it takes in terms of leadership, networking in both public and private sector.

“Considering his past works especially in Lagos state, if he becomes the president of this country, the story will be positives.”

He, therefore, urged Nigerians particularly the people of Lagos state to go out en-masse and vote for the right candidates while ensuring that their votes counted.

Sanwo-Olu noted that in 2019, only about 29 per cent of registered voters in Lagos voted while other states like Kano and Kastina had 56 to 60 per cent of voters.

The governor noted that presently, Lagos had the highest number of registered voters in the country with over seven million registered.

He appealed to Lagos residents to come out on election day and exercise their franchise by voting for the best candidates.

Commenting on the prayer session, the governor said it was to seek the face of Allah for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“Everything is determined by Him and He is the owner of all lives.

“We are praying that he should keep and protect us all,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the General Secretary, Council of Chief Imams and Ulamas of Lagos state, Alhaji Morufudeen Shittu stated that the objective of the special prayer session was to seek the face of the Almighty Allah for peace during and after the 2023 general elections in the country.

Naija247news reports that prayers were offered for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections, victory for the APC presidential candidate and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima as president and Vice President.

Prayers were also offered for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy as governor and deputy and for God to grant them the ability to rule in the right ways after the election.

