Oyebanji signs N122.6bn 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has signed the N122.6 billion Ekiti State 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into Law, Naija247news reports.

Oyebanji, while signing the appropriation bill in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, noted that the lawmakers have the capacity to solve their internal crisis, saying, “democracy allows for crisis but we must place the interest of the state above all interest,”.

“We should place the intetest of the state and rise above internal crisis for the progress and development of our state”.

The governor commended the elders and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state for quick resolution of the crisis.

Oyebanji, however pleaded with non-APC members in the state to leave the party alone, saying the crisis have been resolved.

He urged the lawmakers to ensure that before the end of the year, they conclude deliberations on the 2023 appropriate budget.

He described the lawmakers as fantastic and promised to do everything to facilitate harmonious relationship for the progress of the state

Earlier, the Speaker, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, said:”this supplementary budget demonstrates the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government expenditure.”

Adelugba said the legislature would continue to accord the Oyebanji-led administration the necessary support the re-engineeing agenda.

“It is our collective determination in the house to join hands with you in preserving values through responsible and impactful legislation,” she said.

