We will resuscitate moribund industries in Delta – Omo-Agege

Read audio

Omo-Agege

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, says his administration will revive moribund industries in the state if elected in 2023.

Omo-Agege, also the Deputy Senate President made this known in his address at the Delta APC ward-to-ward campaign rally in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

According to him, resuscitating the industries is part of his blueprint to boost economic and business activities in the state.

He assured the Ika people that an APC-led government in the state would be fair and just to all and other communities in Delta.

The governorship candidate also visited other wards in the council and promised that his administration would not abandon any part of Owa Kingdom if elected.

”My administration will return Ikaland to its pride of place in the economy of the Delta” he said.

“I want to assure our brothers and sisters in Ika North East that contrary to what you have been told, contrary to rumours they are spreading about me, my administration will be fair, just and equitable to the people of Owa and Ikaland.

“If you have received any benefit, if any at all, we are happy for you. What you have we will protect for you.

“Nobody will tell the incoming administration of Ovie Omo-Agege and Friday Osanebi that any project being executed in Ika North East should be abandoned.

“I am saying that if there’s any ongoing project, they will not be abandoned.

“Any project started by any administration, it behoves on us to complete it. No such project in Owa kingdom and Ika land will be abandoned,” he said.

Omo-Agege appealed to the people to vote for all candidates of the APC in 2023, assuring them that every vote in the election would count.

He, however, condemned activities of internet fraudsters, noting that when elected, he would create a tech hub that would harness their potentials for development.

Earlier in his welcome address, the APC Chairman, Ika North East, Mr Ekene Kerri, said the party was prepared in the council area to take over power from the PDP.

Kerri said it was the turn of the South to produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Omo-Agege remained two of the best candidates on the APC platform.

“Tinubu is a reliable politician and we have resolved to support him. APC is fully in Ika land and we are going to vote for all its candidates,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

