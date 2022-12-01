Uzodimma lifts suspension on Imo worker 30 years after

Read audio

Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, has lifted the suspension placed on a public servant, Mr Eunan Amaeshi by the administration of former governor Evan Enwerem in December 1993.

This is contained in a statement by Amaeshi on Thursday in Owerri.

He said that the governor’s gesture followed a letter of appeal sent to his office.

According to Amaeshi, all I was asking for was not financial settlement, but the restoration of my innocence.

Part of his letter to Uzodimma read, “I write to bring to your kind attention the injustice clamped on me and executed by the operators of the Imo State Government since 1992-about 30 years now.

“I pray you will be moved by my story to assist me sir, I am innocent.”

He said that Uzodimma after receiving the letter reviewed the unholy treatment by not only lifting the suspension, but also apologising to Amaeshi, an indigene of Umuri Anaimo in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Amaeshi, was recruited in 1991 as an Administrative Manager in Avutu Poultry Company, a state-owned establishment, but was fired on Dec. 31, 1992 for undisclosed reasons.

Amaeshi now an octogenarian was never queried for misconduct and there was no charge preferred against in the law court before he was suspended indefinitely from work.

However, Amaeshi had in the past 30 years, petitioned successive governors of the state for a reversal of the unjust treatment meted him, to no avail.

After reviewing the letter attached with other documents, Uzodinma in a reply commended Amaeshi for living with such a burden for three decades.

The governor also apologised on behalf of the state government for the wrong doing.

“May I, on behalf of my family, government and the good People of Imo State, convey to you, our warmest regards.

“I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 7th November, 2022, which conveyed your plea for justice, in a matter dated back to 1992, thirty (30) years ago.

“I must commend you for this act of maturity, maintaining peace and also for keeping faith with the Government of Imo State.

“It is on this note, that I tender the unreserved apologies of the Government of Imo State, for the injustice and lack of fair hearing meted out to you for three decades now.

“Posterity will remember you for maintaining peace, yet keeping faith and believing in the Government of lmo State under my watch, for justice,” Uzodimma stated.

