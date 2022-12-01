Court nullifies Abia APGA governorship primary, orders fresh election

Read audio

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has nullified the Abia All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary election held on May 29.

Delivering judgment in the matter on Thursday, Justice Binta Nyako

also ordered that a fresh primary election be conducted within 14 days.

The judgment was sequel to a suit filed by Mr Chikwe Udensi, challenging the outcome of the APGA gubernatorial primary election, purportedly won by Prof. Greg Ibe.

Udensi in his suit, prayed the court to declare him winner of the APGA gubernatorial primary election or in the alternative, order for conduct of a fresh election.

Justice Nyako, in her judgment, held that from the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, the May 29 APGA governorship primary election in Abia was flawed and marred by irregularities.

She consequently nullified the election and ordered the party to conduct a fresh election.

