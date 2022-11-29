Bullish Run Halted as Equity Market Resumes Negative, Declines by -0.25%

Read audio

The Nigerian equity market resumed trading activities for the new week bearish, halting the market consecutive bullish run at six (6), as market performance indicators (NGX-ASI and Market Capitalization) declined by -0.25%.

The market YTD returns remains positive +11.05%. The market index (All-Share Index) reduced by 117.89 basis points, representing a decrease of -0.25% to close at 47,436.45.

The Market Capitalization also lost ₦64.21 bn, representing a decline of -0.25% to close at ₦25,837.36 trillion from ₦25,901.57 trillion last Friday.

However, market activities were mixed, as the Total Volume traded for the day surged by +182.15%, while the Total Value traded for the day fell by -71.71%. Approximately 279.28 million units valued at ₦1,562.58 million were transacted in 3,781 deals.

REGALINS was the most traded stock in terms of volume, accounting for 35.10% of the total volume of trades, followed by JAIZBANK (23.52%), UBA (8.24%), FIDELITYBK (4.46%), and FBNH (3.70%) to complete the top 5 on the volume chart, while BUACEMENT was the most traded stock in value terms, with 17.20% of the total value of trades on the exchange.

PRESTIGE topped the advancers’ chart with a price appreciation of 9.30 percent, trailed by NEM (9.22%), COURTVILLE (8.70%), THOMASWY (8.33%), UNITYBNK (7.55%), and nine (9) others.

Sixteen (16) stocks depreciated, BETAGLAS was the top losers, with a price depreciation of -9.90% to close at ₦39.6, as SCOA (-9.40%), JAIZBANK (- 6.82%), BUACEMENT (-2.78%), TRANSCORP (-1.68%), and ACCESSCORP (-1.16%) also dipped in price.

In that regard, the market breadth closed slightly negative, recording 15 gainers and 16 losers.

However, the market sector performance closed positive, as three out of the five major market sectors were up, led by the Insurance sector (+1.49%), followed by the Oil & Gas sector (+0.09%), and the Consumer goods sector (+0.02%).

The Industrial and Banking sectors were down by -1.31% and -0.22% respectively.

