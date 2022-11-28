Price Appreciation in Bluechip stocks Gave Investors N1.67trn Profit Amidst Rate Hike; Weak Growth….

Read audio

As market players digest the latest weak economic growth data released by the Nigerian statistics bureau, which checks the impact of the aggressive rate hike by the CBN, the local bourse for another consecutive week of bullish performance saw strong momentum and strength, practically ignoring the latest 100 basis points rate hike by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which raised the Monetary Policy Rate to 16.5%, representing 500bps increase MPR so far this year.

Thus, the NGX benchmark index surged 6.9% week on week to 47,554.34 points while the

market capitalisation inched higher by 6.9% week on week to N25.90 trillion and crossing the N25 trillion mark for the first time since mid-October 2022.

The upbeat in market perfomance was buoyed by price appreciations as well as strong investor demand in most of the bellwether stocks through the week.

Thus, investors gained N1.67 trillion in profits from all 5 sessions.

With the bullish outing recorded across board in the market, investors sustained their portfolio repositioning strategy on the strength of the recent corporate earnings reported by companies and mirrors that investors are hedging against the hounds of inflation in some stocks with high dividend yields and strong earnings to support higher payout as the financial year end of many

companies draw closer.

Consequently, we saw gains from price appreciation in Insurance, banking and industrial goods tickers such as NB (+19%), CORNERST (+16%), DANGCEM (+10%), MULTIVERSE (+10%) and SOVRENINS (+17%) respectively.

Further afield, the sectorial performance was largely bullish in the week with 3 out of 5 sectors closing northward.

Thus, for the NGX Industrial Sector emerged the leading advancer (+9.16%) and trailed by NGX Insurance and NGX Banking Index which also closed positive by +3.91% and +2.54% from the prior week.

On the flip side, sell -offs in NESTLE (-21%), SEPLAT(-4%) dragged the performance of the NGX Oil & gas (-1.29%) and NGX Consumer Goods (-0.17%) sectors southward.

Meanwhile, the level of trading activities in the week was bubbly as the total traded volume surged by 2.48% w/w to 711.62 million units.

Also, the total weekly traded value shoot upward by 25.53% week on week to N9.81 billion and then the total deals traded for the week upsurged by 8.07% week on week to 16,662 trades from 15,418 deals last week.

Going into the new week, we expect the market to trade with mixed sentiments as the digestion of the current MPC rate hike and weak economic growth data put investors in a reactive position on the next move in the market.

However, we continue to advise investors to trade on companies’ stocks with sound fundamentals and a positive outlook amid the macro-dynamics which remains a headwind.

