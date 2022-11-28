Nigeria Govt Bond Prices Move in Mixed Directions…

Read audio

In the just concluded week, the value of FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter (OTC) segment moved in mixed directions across the maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 10-year, 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 paper and the 20-year, 16.25% FGN APR 2025 bond lost N0.02 and N0.38, respectively; their corresponding yields moved to 14.58% (from 14.59%) and 16.02% (from 15.96%).

However, the 15-year, 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 debt, and the 30- year, 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 instrument lost N0.02 and N0.38, respectively; yields fell to 14.75% (from 14.80%) and 14.72% (from 14.95%).

Elsewhere, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded in the international capital market appreciated for all maturities tracked: the 10-year, 6.375% JUL 12, 2023, bonds; the 20-year, 7.69% paper FEB 23, 2038; and the 30-year, 7.62% NOV 28, 2047, gained USD 0.02, USD 1.69, and USD 2.85, respectively, while their corresponding yields fell to 8.96% (from 8.90%), 12.09% (from 12.42%), and 11.80% (from 12.32%)

In the new week, we expect the value of FGN Bonds to fall (and yields to rise) as investors scramble for short-term fixed- income securities.

Nevertheless, we expect investors to demand Nigerian Eurobonds as yields appear attractive.

