NIBOR Moves Southwards amid Net Inflows Worth N2.94 billion…

In the just concluded week, CBN offered T-bills worth N213.43 billion, viz., 91-day bills worth N32.28 billion, 182-day bills worth N41.25 billion, and 364-day bills worth N139.90 billion, to refinance the matured Treasury bills worth N2,096.43 billion.

Despite huge investor subscription levels, the 364-day bill was issued at a higher rate as CBN continued its path to dull inflation through interest-rate increases.

However, stop rates for 91-day and

182-day bills were unchanged at 6.5% and

8.05%, respectively.

Notably, the hike in rate by CBN was in-line with market expectations, hence the reason for the higher yield across all maturities tracked.

NITTY for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months climbed to 10.10% (from 8.72%), 10.19% (from 10.18%), 11.57% (from 11.10%), and 17.08% (from 16.48%), respectively.

Meanwhile, CBN issued a total of N21 billion at the OMO auction to partly drain system liquidity arising from matured OMO bills worth N40 billion.

Given the net inflows worth N19 billion plus liquidity boost from FAAC allocation (N736.78 billion), NIBOR nosedived for all tenor buckets. Specifically, NIBOR for overnight funds, 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months tenor buckets fell to 13.80% (from 16.50%), 14.60% (from 15.13%), 15.16% (from 15.50%), and 15.86% (from 16.13%), respectively.

In the new week, we expect activity in the money market to be bearish amid limited maturing Treasury and OMO bills.

