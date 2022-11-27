Real GDP at 6-quarters Low of 2.25% in Q3; Hampered by Low Oil Output, Recession Effect…

Read audio

Marking the slowest growth in the last six quarters, the latest national output report from the NBS showed that Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.25% in real terms year on year to N18.96 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 but decelerated 1.29 percent points from the 3.54% expansion reported in the second quarter of 2022 and hits below analysts’ expectations for the reported period.

However, the total real output surged by 9.68% quarter on quarter in the current period and was underpinned by the nations’ involvement in more economic activities than the prior quarter. This is according to the latest GDP data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A peep into the report from the NBS showed that this advancement by 2.25% marks the eight-consecutive quarter of growth but at the slowest pace since Q1’21.

This deceleration was prompted by the base effects of the 2020 recession as well as the slow pace of economic activities that was hampered by challenging economic conditions.

Consequently, the Q3 growth deteriorated 1.78 percent points from the 4.03% reported in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

On the sectoral performance, the non- oil sector which has been the engine of growth since late 2020 saw a 4.27% growth in real terms during the quarter.

This performance was lower by 1.18% points when compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 0.50% points lower than the second quarter of 2022.

On aggregate, there was a 94.34% contribution from the non-oil sector and this was majorly driven by Information and Communication; Trade; Transportation (Road Transport); Financial and Insurance; Agriculture (Crop Production) and Real Estate sectors all accounting for positive GDP growth.

This growth was higher than the share recorded in the third quarter of 2021 which was 92.51% and higher than the second quarter of 2022 recorded as 93.67%.

Also, during the reported period, the primary sector (agriculture) and tertiary sector (services) grew by 1.34% and 7.01% respectively, while the secondary sector (industries) declined by -8% and marks its seventh straight quarter of contraction.

However, the NBS reported that the agriculture sector continued to be driven by crop production, which in Q3 ‘22 accounted for 92.5% of the sector’s real share of GDP.

But the mining segment shrank 21.31% in Q3 and lower than the -11.09% reported in the prior quarter and in line with recent trends in the sector out of which 96% share from the space was accounted for by crude petroleum underperformance.

Meanwhile, the oil sector continued its trend of retarded growth as it shrank 22.67%, after an 11.77% slump in the previous quarter, and reflects lower oil output as the average daily crude oil production stood at 1.20 million barrels per day, down from 1.43 million daily barrels in Q2 and 1.57 million barrels daily a year ago.

This decline in daily oil production can be said to have been precipitated by unprecedent oil theft through pipelines and fields in the oil-producing Niger Delta region; bringing Nigeria’s daily oil production to a historic low.

Uncertainties cloud Nigeria’s growth prospect in the face of aggressive rate hikes by central banks across the globe amidst soaring inflation and commodities prices which leaves Nigeria’s economy limping.

Recently, the IMF revised Nigeria’s growth forecast to 3.2% for 2022 with the CBN and FGN also projecting 3.3% and 4.2% respectively and these forecasts and fundamentals may be dampened by the ominous clouds of worrying indices such as looming global recession, pending subsidy payments by the Nigerian government, and tumbling daily oil production volumes, among other factors.

However, we believe that the need for economic diversification coupled with investment inflows into the oil and non-oil sectors respectively could be the right step to achieving more inclusive growth and getting closer to its growth potential.

