Please Allow Us To Grieve Peacefully – Family Of Nigerian Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Speaks On His Death

In an official statement signed by Hector Okposo, on behalf of the family, they noted that they were consoled because Sammie was happily singing with the angels in heaven.

The family of Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, who slumped and died on Friday, has released an official statement regarding his sudden death.

“We are the consoled because we know he is with Jesus singing with the angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time,” the statement reads.

SaharaReporters had learnt from a source in the entertainment industry that the 51-year-old music producer slumped on Friday morning and died.

He was the CEO of Zamar Entertainment and collaborated with many gospel artists.

His most recent album, The Statement, was produced by a Grammy Award winner, Kevin Bond.

Okposo was recently involved in a controversy after he admitted he was involved in an extramarital affair.

He apologised to his wife, Ozioma, on his Instagram page on January 24, 2022, for his infidelity after a lady known only as African Doll, accused him of impregnating her and abandoning her.

The gospel musician told his fans that he would focus on restoration and seek forgiveness.

