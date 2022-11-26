Nigerian Police Arrest 25-year-old Teacher In Katsina For Sexually Molesting Five Female Pupils

Read audio

It was learnt that the suspect assaulted five female children in his class whom he repeatedly lured into the toilet to fondle with their private parts.

A 25-year-old private school teacher, identified as Umar Isah, has been arrested for sexual harassment of his students.

It was learnt that the suspect assaulted five female children in his class whom he repeatedly lured into the toilet to fondle with their private parts.

The Katsina State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the arrest in a statement signed on Friday, noted that police investigation revealed that the suspect had done that to several of the children in his class.

The statement reads; “On the 10/11/2022 at about 1000hrs, the following persons namely Hussaina Rabe, Basira Umar, Khalid Ibrahim and Zainab Ibrahim all of Shargalle village, Dutsi LGA of Katsina state, jointly reported at Dutsi Division against one Umar Isah, ‘M’, aged 25yrs of Mashi LGA, a classroom teacher, that on different dates and time, the suspect took advantage of their daughters (names withheld) and lured them into the school’s toilet and inserted his finger into their private parts.

“In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to the commission of the offence. Investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the suspect who was paraded at the state headquarters on Friday, admitted to committing the crime while giving his confessional statement.

He said; “Inside the class is like a parlour with a small room. So, I take them inside the small room one after the other, remove their hijab and fondle with their private parts.”

When quizzed if he was under a spell to do that, the suspect said: “No. I am not instructed by any herbalist or Mallam to do so. I just find myself doing it,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

