My presidential ambition is for Nigeria’s future-Peter Obi

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu, Nov. 25, 2022 The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has reiterated that his presidential ambition is for the future of the country irrespective of tribe and religion.

Obi said this in Enugu on Friday at a”Shape the Future” conference organised by a group called the Boys Champion (BC).

Naija247news reports that BC was founded by UN award winning Nigerian, Noel Alumona, to support young boys and men on their journey to manhood through mentoring and training.

Obi advised the youths not to vote for tribe or religion, stressing that no tribe religion would buy bread or rice cheaper as it was in the country presently .

“I am an applicant seeking for job, that is why I appear before you my employer (Youths) and it is the turn of Nigerian youths to take back their country.

“I am committed to the job and hold me responsible if I fail you. If you do the wrong thing today, future will take revenge on you,” he warned.

Obi urged the youth to vote only competent and credible leaders that would change their future come 2023 general elections.

“18 of us will tell same thing but you must verify what they are telling you. There is no room for experiment in 2023.

“We will remove their structure of criminality and replace it with structure of development,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor said that he would provide security for all Nigerians to enable farmers go back to their farms to reduce food inflation.

“We will provide manpower in the security by employing more police and equip them to tackle insecurity.

“This is the only way we can move Nigeria from consumption to productive society by investing in youths and Nigeria must feed itself.

“My government will remove fuel subsidy and use the money to create jobs for the youths and this is the future we want to bring,” he added.

Obi, who rejected an award presented to him by the group, saying they should present it to him when he won the election and finished his tenure as president.

According to him, I will value the award if he performs well in office at the end of his tenure and Nigerians are happy with him.

Earlier, Alumona said he brought the conference to Enugu to spotlight the talents of the young people in Nigeria.

He explained that it was time for Nigerian youths to commit to sustainable action that would change their future and reshape the way things were being done.

“It is not a man show but through a collective efforts, we will drive a sustainable change we all craved for.

“We are going to use all our strength, talent and intellectual to drive this cause, this way, we can change our country and continent,” Alumona said.

Naija247news also reports Alumona beat over 400 contestants to be the first African to win the AFS Award for Young Global Citizens since its inception in 1914

