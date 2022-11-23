Osun Assembly passes N138.2bn 2023 budget

Read audio

Timothy Owoeye; Speaker of the House

Osun House of Assembly passed the state’s Appropriation Bill 2023 of N138.2 billion in Osogbo on Wednesday.

It raised the budget estimate by N2 billion when compared with the N136.2 billion estimate sent to it by the Executive arm of government.

Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye, explained that the N2 billion increase was for the take-off of Ilesa University carved out of the Osun College of Education in Ilesa.

The budget was passed after the Chairman of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr Taiwo Olodo, moved the motion that the budget bill be read for the third time.

He said budget was very important and essential for the take-off of a new financial year and added that with the passage, Osun was okay to run government in 2023.

Naija247news reports that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola sent the initial budget estimate to the House on Sept. 29.

Budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government began on Nov. 2 and ended on Nov. 9.

