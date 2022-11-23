Naira loses to dollar by 0.03%

Read audio

The naira on Tuesday depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window, exchanging at N445.50.

The figure represents a depreciation of 0.03 per cent compared with the N445.38 for which the dollar exchanged on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at N443.92 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.50.

The naira sold for as low as 431 to the dollar within the days trading.

A total of 74.72 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

