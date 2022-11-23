Education remains our top priority – Lalong

Read audio

Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State, has said that education remains a top priority of his administration as it was the solution to the problems of poverty, insecurity and others.

Lalong said this while receiving members of the governing council of the Plateau State University on Wednesday in Jos.

He said without education, development could not be achieved in any nation and the problems caused therein could only be overcome through an enlightened citizenry.

“Education remains my number one priority and that of this administration; it is through education that we can conquer poverty, insecurity, unemployment and other problems.

“No nation can develop without education, it is the reason l always worry when students remain at home due to incessant strikes,” he said.

Lalong, while appreciating the efforts of the university’s vice chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Izam, in ensuring that the university have four new faculties, appealed to the university’s union to always channel their grievances appropriately for dialogue rather than embark on frequent strikes,

He stressed that even developed countries go through such challenges but they always ensure that the future of the young ones was not affected.

He pledged to ensure that salaries are paid and the university witnesses convocation before leaving office, stating that it gives him joy to always reward excellence.

Earlier, the university Pro Chancellor, Prof. Obiora Ike, appreciated the governor for attracting TETFund’s N3 billion interventions in the university for the erection of buildings which he said have since been completed.

Ike commended the governor’s passion for education, stating that education was the best legacy anyone can give to the society as it was the bedrock of national development.

He also thanked the governor for reviewing upward the funds the university gets monthly in spite of the harsh economic realities faced in the country.

Ike appealed to the government to set a date aside for the convocation for graduating students of the university, stating that it was important to have one before transitioning into a new government.

He said that the convocation would also be a way of showcasing and celebrating the accomplishments of students and at the same faculty members, staff members and the external community of the university.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

