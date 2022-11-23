Commuters lament as Fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos state

Read audio

After what seemed like a relieve heading towards last weekend, fuel scarcity deepened further in Lagos, yesterday, with several filling stations shutting their gates to motorists while the few that opened had long queues of vehicles.

Along the Alausa Secretariat road, the NNPC (former Oando) was shut to motorists. The same situation it was in Total filling station in Ojota and Palm Grove.

However, Heyden filling station in Ilupeju, though sold fuel, had a long queue of vehicles waiting to buy the product.

Although no immediate reason could be given for yesterday’s development, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN), however blamed it on the increasing difficulty in sourcing the commodity.

The IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, in a telephone interview with The Nation, yesterday, explained that at the moment, most of his members cannot source the commodity because of the supply shortage that has lingered. Besides, he said getting petrol to members’ filling stations from the depots now costs as much as N200 per litre in some instances.

“It is a sad development. Some of my members now pay as much as N200 per litre to buy petrol from the depot, including cost of transportation and other charges incurred. So in this situation, how much do you think we will sell petrol at the pump?” he asked rhetorically.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

