Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

Read audio

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the redesigned naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Abuja on Wednesday.

Naija247news reports the unveiling of the naira notes preceded the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with a number of cabinet members in attendance.

The unveiling of the new redesigned notes hitherto slated for Dec. 15 was brought forward to Wednesday by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, who announced the shifting of the date on Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the end of the 288th Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the last in 2022, urged those in possession of the old notes to hurriedly deposit them at the nearest bank branch.

This, he said, would enable them to beat the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline to dispose of the old notes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

