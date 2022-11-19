“Western Puppet” Ghanaian Govt refutes issuing travel advisory against non-essential travel to Nigeria

Read audio

The Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said it did not authorize the issuance of any travel advisory against non-essential travel to Abuja.

The travel advisory made available to the Naija247News dated 16th Nov 2022 had informed the travelling public about security developments in Abuja. Nigeria, and then directed hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

It advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Abuja. Due to the unpredictable security situation in the city, and the high danger of terrorism, criminality, inter-communal conflict, armed attacks, and kidnappings.

But, the ministry in a statement made available to journalists yesterday said Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

The statement reads, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday, 16th November 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorized.”

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the travelling public.”

