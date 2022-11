Read audio

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) – South Africa’s manufacturing output rose 2.9% year on year in September after rising by a revised 1.7% in August, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

Factory production rose 4.9% month on month in September. Analysts had predicted a 2.35% fall in annual terms in September and for output to be flat month on month.

Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Alexander Winning

