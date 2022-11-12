Kizz Daniel To Perform At 2022 World Cup

Read audio

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popular singer and songwriter, better known by his stage name, Kizz Daniel, has been announced as one of the musicians who will perform at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

The singer will perform on November 23.

This was confirmed by the football governing body on Friday via its verified Instagram page, where it shared a poster of performers.

“Some HUGE names. Who would you want to see most? 👀 The #FIFAFanFestival lineup has been confirmed!,“ FIFA captioned the post.

Other music artistes scheduled for performance are Diplo, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cordona, and Calvis Harris.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which is the 22nd edition of the competition will be played from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

However, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will not be present at the tournament in the Arab country after losing out on a qualification ticket to Ghana back in March.

