Peter Obi’s $12.24million Investments As Anambra State Governor Now Worthless in Current Dollars terms – Governor Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Thursday said the purported investment of the sum of N1,955,535,247.00 (an equivalent of approximately $12,616,356.43 at the then average CBN exchange rate of N155.00/$1) by one of his predecessors in office, Peter Obi, is worth next to nothing.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Before clinching the party’s ticket, he governed Anambra State from 2006 to 2014.

He had invested millions of dollars in International Breweries on behalf of Anambra State as a governor.

International Breweries (IB) Plc is a subsidiary of the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) — a multinational drink and brewing giant based in Leuven, Belgium.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Soludo said he was not aware of any investment in the state by any of his predecessors.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside,” the governor said.

He added, “We are handing out employment letters to more than 5,000 teachers to end an era of schools without teachers.

“We are going to have 240 plus doctors and consultants to man our general hospitals, so if you look at the five fingers approach of our programmes; we designed our budget to keep our eyes on the ball.”

