OPC will Partner Amotekun To Flush Out Kidnappers Terrorising Lagos-Ibadan Expressway In Three Weeks – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has called on governors of Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states to allow the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC and the South West Security Outfit, Amotekun to “flush out” gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on media, Kehinde Adeyemi said he was worried over the increasing attacks on travellers along the expressway.

There have been concerns over recent attacks along the route.

“There has been an abnormal surge in cases of kidnapping along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” the statement read.

“Since the police had failed to honour the earlier arrangements to provide effective security along the road, it is pertinent to ask governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state to allow the OPC, Amotekun, and other local security groups to get rid of terrorists from the bushes.

“Information at my disposal indicates the surge in the number of terrorists and kidnappers hiding at Sapade. Kidnappers are now having a field day, even as it is obvious that the police couldn’t help the prevailing situation.”

He also added that the security operatives would flush out the terrorists the within three weeks.

“The road is the most strategic road in the South-West. We would not allow terrorists to set our region ablaze through constant attacks.

“I want to assure the governors that we will flush out the terrorists from their hideouts within three weeks.”

