How will Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson unfold?

Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, signalling a major retreat from the only regional capital its forces had captured since the beginning of the war.

Units were “manoeuvring to [a] prepared position” on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River on Thursday, Russia’s defence ministry said, in “strict accordance” with the plan to pull back announced a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s own forces were advancing in the wider southern Kherson region, reportedly retaking a swath of settlements and pressing towards Kherson city itself.

But Kyiv has voiced concern that Russia’s announced withdrawal may be a ruse designed to lure Ukrainian soldiers into potentially brutal urban fighting for control of the strategically important industrial port city, which had a pre-war population of nearly 300,000 people.

So, here is what you need to know about Russia’s announced retreat.

How many Russian troops are in Kherson?

It is not clear exactly how many Russian soldiers are currently in Kherson – which lies in one of four regions which President Vladimir Putin proclaimed annexed a month ago – nor how many were stationed there prior to Moscow announcing its withdrawal from the regional capital.

General Mark Milley, the top military official in the United States, Ukraine’s foremost Western ally, said on Wednesday that Russia may have amassed between 20,000 to 30,000 troops in the city.

Why are they withdrawing and where are they pulling back to?

Moscow’s announced plan is focused on pulling its forces back across the Dnieper River, owing to the difficulty of maintaining supply lines to its troops in Kherson.

Satellite imagery and reports from the region indicate the Russians have, in recent weeks, been carving out several lines of defensive trenches on the waterway’s eastern bank in anticipation of the move.

Is this a turning point in the war?

For Kyiv, recapturing Kherson would strengthen its belief that it can defeat Russia on the battlefield.

For Russia, its loss would signal the most significant retreat since Moscow’s forces were driven back from the outskirts of Kyiv in March and a clear shift in the momentum of the nine-month-old war.

However, Moscow’s forces do still control vast tracts of land in southeastern Ukraine – including a vital land route connecting Russia to the Crimea Peninsula it seized in 2014 – and in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

With the imminent onset of bitter winter conditions that could freeze existing front lines in place, Russia may now be looking to bide its time before launching new offensives in the spring, bolstered by more than 300,000 reservists called up during a recent partial mobilisation drive.

