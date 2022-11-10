Transcorp to upscale power, hotel businesses to drive growth

Read audio

Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc yesterday laid out its growth plan and strategies with an assurance that the group will continuously deliver higher returns to stakeholders.

President, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo, said the company’s overall strategic objective was to fully optimise its existing assets to ensure consistent value and high returns to stakeholders.

She spoke during the company’s “fact behind the figures” at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos,.

She said Transcorp’s key priority now is to achieve set targets for the year across the various operating segments.

She outlined the strategic targets to include increase in Transcorp Power Limited’s average available capacity to 690 MW and 553 MW generating capacity in 2022.

