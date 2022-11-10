Ogun state govt to host N3 billion refinery in Tongeji Island

Read audio

Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State, yesterday, took a major step in making the state an oil producing one, as a firm, Gasoline Integrated International, expressed its readiness to build a N3b refinery in Tongeji Island, Ipokia Council of the state.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the refinery, when completed, would be refining 400,000 litres of crude oil into petrol per day.

The chairman of the company, Dr. Lukman Bolaji, who disclosed this when he led the company’s directors on a courtesy call on the governor, Governor Abiodun in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, noted that the firm is into upstream and mainstream and had acquired an oil block at Tongeji Island.

The refinery, he explained, would be located at Ipokia and would refine 100,000 litres per day and other petroleum products at the beginning, and later expand to 400,000 litres per day in the future. He said that the project would sit on 800 hectares of land that had already been acquired.

“We are bringing in a capital inflow of N3bn into the state. We would have been on site by now, but for the COVID-19 pandemic. With this project, Ogun State will have security and guarantee of petroleum products at all times because we intend to serve our immediate environment before taking it:

While also disclosing that the company would generate 110 Megawatts of electricity, starting with 37 Mega Watts, he stated that about 10,000 direct and indirect employment would be generated, just as the project would boost the I

internally generated revenue of the state as well as expand infrastructural facilities and transfer technology to Nigerians.

He said though the project, which would be delivered in 36 months, would be powered by Chinese technology, it would be a multinational in nature featuring officials from Nigeria, Taiwan and the United States of America.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, who led the team, said the company was in the state to prospect oil and build a refinery for petroleum products, saying the project would help the state to be an oil producing one in the nearest future.

Responding, Governor Abiodun revealed that Ogun and Lagos states consume about 70 percent of petroleum products in Nigeria, saying the project is coming after the state lost a similar project to a neighbouring state.

He, however, said a team would be set up to liaise with the company for further discussions, noting that “a project like this is not a walk in the park.”

“I want to assure you that as an administration whose thrust is encouraging investors, a team to work with your team to deal with issues that may arise will be set up. “

It will be our joy for Ogun State to be an oil producing state.

“Tongeji is important to us. We are working to ensure that something happens in that Island”, the governor submitted.

