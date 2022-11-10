Africa’s local airlines’ traffic surge 90.5% in one year

Read audio

African airlines witnessed an increase of 90.5% in their international Revenue Passenger Kilometre (RPK), between September 2021 and September 2022.

This was disclosed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its Air Passengers Market Analysis (September edition), as seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

The increase can be attributed to the increasing number of Africans (Nigerians and Kenyans specifically) searching for greener pastures in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, etc.

According to IATA, the September 2022 capacity was up 47.2% even as the load factor climbed 16.7 percentage points to 73.6%, the lowest among regions.

RPK explained: RPK is an airline industry metric that shows the number of kilometers traveled by paying passengers. It is calculated as the number of revenue passengers multiplied by the total distance traveled.

Details of the report: For African airlines, September was another month of steady recovery with 90.5% YoY growth. International RPKs have recovered consistently, accelerating in 2022. Nevertheless, RPKs remain 26.4% lower than in the same month of 2019.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 464.8% rise in September traffic compared to September 2021, the strongest year-over-year rate among the regions. Capacity rose 165.3% and the load factor was up 41.5 percentage points to 78.3%.

European carriers’ September traffic climbed 78.3% versus September 2021. Capacity increased by 43.8%, and the load factor moved up 16.3 percentage points to 84.1%, the second highest among the regions.

Middle Eastern airlines posted a 149.7% traffic rise in September compared to September 2021. September capacity increased 63.5% versus the year-ago period, and the load factor climbed 27.6 percentage points to 80.0%.

North American carriers recorded a 128.9% traffic rise in September compared to the same period in 2021. Capacity increased 63.0%, and the load factor climbed 24.6 percentage points to 85.4%, the highest among the regions for a fourth consecutive month.

Latin American airlines’ September traffic rose 99.4% compared to the same month in 2021.

September capacity climbed 73.7% and the load factor increased 10.8 percentage points to 83.5%.

Total traffic in September 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs) rose 57.0% compared to September 2021. Globally, traffic is now at 73.8% of September 2019 levels.

Domestic traffic for September 2022 was up 6.9% compared to the year-ago period. Total September 2022 domestic traffic was at 81% of the September 2019 level.

International traffic rose by 122.2% in the review period compared to September 2021. September 2022 international RPKs reached 69.9% of September 2019 levels. All markets reported strong growth, led by Asia-Pacific.

A global recovery: Commenting on the report, IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said that the global air transport demand has continued to improve post-pandemic, except for China. He said:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

